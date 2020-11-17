Darrel Afton Dishner

June 2, 1937 – November 9, 2020
On November 9, 2020 our Pop went on to the hunting grounds in the Great Beyond.
Darrel was born on June 2, 1937 in Gold Beach to Ammon and Mildred Dishner. He worked for years in the logging industry and was a right fine feller. Later in life he kept busy in the restaurant business with his partner, Audrey Woods, who preceded him in death.
Darrel is survived by sister, Dorothy Sizemore and brother, Dewey Dishner of Ophir, Oregon; son, Craig Dishner and wife Lana of Springfield; step-daughter, Lorraine Chappell of North Bend; and four grandchildren.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Ammon and Mildred Dishner; brother, Darwin “Red” Dishner; and his son, Chris Dishner.
Darrel left behind many friends and dancing partners. A special thank you to his longtime friend and caregiver, Sandra Hunter for her fearless and tireless commitment to providing care for those near the end of their life’s journeys. Her compassion is truly inspiring.
There will be a Celebration of life when we can all meet safely.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
“I see you are a logger and not just a common bum, for no one but a logger stirs his coffee with his thumb” ~ From “The Frozen Logger”
