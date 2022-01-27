May 17, 1963 - December 24, 2021
A celebration of life will be held for Darlene Storm Andrews, 58, of Coquille on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1-3 pm in the small auditorium of the Coquille Community Building.
Darlene was born on May 17, 1963 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Jack and Louise Storm. She passed away peacefully at her home in Coquille on December 24, 2021.
Darlene attended high school in Coquille and graduated in 1981. During her high school years she enjoyed cheerleading. After high school, she married David Andrews. They had their daughter, Kelli Andrews, in 1984.
In the early 90’s she obtained an Office Occupational Certificate at SWOCC. She then spent 20 years working in the banking industry.
Darlene was a very active member of her community. She served on multiple boards including the library, public safety and forest land management boards. She was a 15 year member of the Coquille Rotary Club serving as President and Secretary. A resent endeavor involved helping a local author research for the book Voices of Coquille.
Darlene was well loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered as a loving and giving person that always has a smile on her face.
Darlene is survived by her parents, Jack and Louise Storm; daughter, Kelli Andrews; brothers, Craig Storm (Katherine) and Marc Storm (Lori); niece, Brianna; nephews, Jordan and Jacob; grandchildren, Aiden, Bryton and Kylie; and partner, Greg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In