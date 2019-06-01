Sept. 27, 1950 – May 19, 2019
A celebration of life for Darlene Earley, 68, of Coos Bay will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at the Church of Christ of North Bend, 2761 Broadway Ave., in North Bend, with pastor Bryan Johnston, officiating.
Darlene was a native Oregonian, born Sept. 27, 1950 in Coos Bay, the youngest of William and Dorothy “Becky” Harrison’s three children. She passed from this life May 19, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Darlene attended schools in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968.
She married Charles Tavernier and together they raised two children. Later she met and married Ken Earley.
Darlene’s life was happy and busy with family, social groups and lifelong friendships.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Tavernier; son, Chad Tavernier; grandchildren, Tori and Jacob Sterlitske, Colton Tavernier and Zoe Tavernier Lockhart; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Bud Markham; and her beloved dog, Ali.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
