Darcell “Darcey” Moser
Darcell “Darcey” Moser died unexpectedly on June 29, 2022 at home of natural causes. She was born in Walla Walla, Washington. She is the daughter of Cynthia Moser-Lindsey and Miguel Zavala.
Darcell graduate from Marshfield High School in 2002. After school she bartended for several years in the Bay Area until her daughter, EttaMae was born; at that time she became a stay at home mother.
Darcell was predeceased by her grandfather, Alva and grandmother, Rita Moser of Allegany. Survived by life partner, Nathan Erickson and his family; mother, Cynthia Moser-Lindsey; stepfather, Jim Lindsey and other Lindsey members; twin brother, Travis Moser and his 3 daughters; and aunt, Kat Thompson.
Darcell’s hobbies were gourmet cooking, canning, camping and keeping in touch with her many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4-7 pm at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2175 Newmark Avenue, North Bend, OR 97459.
Donations can be made to the Nancy Devereux Center for the homeless in her heartfelt concern and a fund for her beloved daughter, EttaMae. Flowers are welcome at her service in October.
A daily thought, a silent tear, a constant wish that you were here.
