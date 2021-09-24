November 29, 1945 – September 22, 2021
A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. for Daniel P. Gauche, 75, of North Bend, on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Daniel was born on November 29, 1945 in Duluth, Minnesota to Glen Paul Gauche and Irene Angie (Dewert) Gauche. He passed away peacefully at his home in North Bend on September 22, 2021.
Dan moved a lot growing up in Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington state because his father was a musical educator for various high schools. He graduated from Moses Lake High School, class of 1964. He was the eldest of seven children. He promptly joined the US Army and was assigned to Italy in the Signal Corps for the duration of his military career. In 1968 he moved to Portland, Oregon. In 1975 he married Sally Swofford. In 1976 their first son Albert was born, followed by a second born son, Joseph, in 1978 and a daughter, Mary, in 1983. In 1978 the family moved to Lakeside, Oregon to be closer to Sally’s parents who also lived in Lakeside and her grandparents in North Bend. Dan worked various jobs beginning with the Oregon State Child Protective Services in 1978 before returning to retail job at the Emporium, Fred Meyers, Burch’s Shoe Fair, McCracken Gutters & Doors and finally retiring from Walmart in 2009.
Dan spent a lot of time volunteering with various organizations over the years: Lion’s Club in Lakeside and North Bend, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Boy Scout Troop 325. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. As a young man he was a 2nd class scout before joining Sea Scouts in Moses Lake during high school. He was also a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend for many years and served a few years on the pastoral council as well.
Dan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sally Gauche; sons, Albert and Joseph Gauche; daughter, Mary; grandchildren, Rachael, Kelli and Ruby; sisters, Ruth Ann Johnny, Christine, and Theresa Fournier; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his uncle, Richard Gauche, US Army, in 1955; his grandmother, Bernice Quinn Gauche in 1955; brother, David Gauche, USMC, in 1969; brother, Thomas Gauche in 1979; grandfather, Paul Gauche in 1986; father, Glen Gauche, in 1988; mother, Irene Gauche, in 2003; and brother, Richard Gauche, in 2020.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. The family requests donations be sent to Knights of Columbus, in care of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street, North Bend, Oregon 97459. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In