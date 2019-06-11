April 1, 1952 - June 5, 2019
A memorial service has been held for Daniel G. (Dan) Coleman, 67, of Coos Bay.
A long-time South Coast resident, he was born in April 1, 1950, in Monterey, Calif., and passed away June 5, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Dan spent his early childhood as part of a large family near the beach in Pacific Grove, Calif. Dan always loved visiting there because it was his “happy place.” He was the son of Patrick Henry Coleman, Jr. and Allie Coleman McCauley.
Dan graduated from Blaney High School in San Jose, Calif., in 1970. While at Lynbrook High School, he played on the football, wrestling and diving teams and worked in his father’s family business.
He moved to Oregon, working in sawmills, and graduated from Columbia Gorge Community College with an associates degree in Industrial Arts. His work in construction / carpentry led to a union apprenticeship and eventually, a life in building restoration and property management. He worked on the Bonneville Dam, built a house for his parents on Kentuck Inlet in 1987 and 1988 and spent much of rest of his life in North Bend and Coos Bay.
He took care of his parents at the family homestead up Kentuck Inlet and maintained their multi-acre property that included a large meadow, forested hillside and a patch of Kentuck Creek and many functional outbuildings he built including chicken coop, garages, shop and a green house. He loved growing tomatoes himself and helped his mother with her gardening and blackberry wine making.
Large-scale hospitality was a family tradition he supported and carried on after the deaths of his parents. Annual Fourth of July reunions could last up to two weeks and welcome more than 100 attendees, local and afar.
He played trumpet as a child and piano as an adult. Two hours on the piano daily was normal routine. The annual Christmas Eve Caroling party found him at the piano with a Santa hat adorning his head, as 30 or so singers called out their favorites.
Dan was a member of the South Coast Running Club and participated in the Prefontaine and Firecracker 4th of July runs as well as many others. He was a devoted sports fan; he followed the Ducks, Beavers and Blazers and professional basketball and football in general.
A man of great kindness, he was quick to notice any need and arrived with tool belt if a nephew had a leaky room, a niece a downed fence. If a ride to Eugene to deliver or retrieve someone from the airport, Dan was at the wheel. He had a particular concern for homeless vets and reached out to many to help them improve their lives. He was a doer, not a talker.
He is survived by his son, Sage Wood Coleman, of North Bend; his grandsons, Mordecai and Solomon Coleman, of Watsonville, Calif.; and their mother, Shira Coleman. He also leaves behind his brother (his "Irish twin") Michael Coleman of North Bend; his brother, Richard Coleman of Coos Bay; his sisters, Lori Belzer and Shirley Harget, who lived with him; his sister, Jane (Anthony) Abbate of Merced, Calif.; his sister, Kathy Dwyer (William) of Brandon, Flor.; his sister, Elizabeth DiVirgilio (Robert) of Rocklin, Ca.; 32 nieces and nephews; and 52 great-nieces and nephews. Many of them spent summers under his supervision learning life skills, work ethics and how to smile under a lot of teasing. He is also survived by an aunt, Jeanne Mertz of Phoenix, AZ; uncles David Coleman of Fredericksburg, VA; James Coleman of Tempe, AZ and Robert Coleman of Cincinnati, OH; and a great flock of cousins. He was very close with many of his Coleman and Mertz cousins all is life.
He was preceeded in death by a sister, Sara Coleman Nelson; and brother, Patrick H. Coleman III.
Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Leave a loving memory in the online guestbook at www.theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In