Daniel Allan Smith, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away January 23, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Danny was born in Coos Bay to parents, Richard and Betty Smith. The youngest of three, he’s survived by sister, Bonnie; brother Dale preceded him in death in 1985. Danny grew up in Greenacres riding his horse, Ginger and driving fast cars with friend, Bruce Smith.
Dan graduated from Marshfield in 1969, the same class as Steve Prefontaine. For the past decade Dan managed the website for the Prefontaine Memorial Run. Most of Dan’s working life was spent with Weyerhaeuser Company – he worked in timber mills for 26 years. He also spent time as a photographer and journalist, writing for Four-Wheeler Magazine. His photo subjects included water birds, trains, Shore Acres waves, and anything crawling over the Oregon Dunes.
Dan married Gaye Anne Lampton, of North Bend, in 1972. Together they had three children, a son, Corey and daughters, Morgan and Casey, whom he’s survived by. He also has four grandchildren, Katherine, Amelia, William, and Merida.
Dan is remembered for being as smart as he was stubborn, and as sarcastic as he was witty.
A remembrance service will be announced later.
