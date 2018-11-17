Dec. 9, 1953 - Nov. 13, 2018
A celebration of life for Dana Walter Wood, 64, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, at The Refuge Church, 625 W. Commercial Ave. in Coos Bay.
Dana was born December 9, 1953 in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Charles W. Wood and Jean M. Wood. He passed away unexpectedly Nov. 13, 2018, at his home.
Dana was a beloved father, grandfather and friend. There was nothing that brought him more joy than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Dana was an important part of the Coos Bay community for almost 30 years. He was preparing to retire this December from Farr's after 28 years.
There are not enough words or time to sum up what a great man he was. He always put others before himself and never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Dana’s devotion and faith in Jesus Christ brought him through many hard times and enriched the good times.
How lucky are we to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard. Until we meet again.
Dana is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Ben Rolicheck of North Bend; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Stephanie Wood, of Camden, N.C.; grandchildren, Grayson Rolicheck, Gabrielle, Colton and Ella Wood; brothers, Bud Wood and Clay Wood; mother-in-law, Maxine Wood; long-time companion, Teresa Tate; best friend, Elmer Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In