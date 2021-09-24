Dan Weybright passed away on September 5, 2021 in Bend, Oregon.
Dan was born in 1947 in Coos County, Oregon into the family of Sylvan and Nancy Weybright and their first son, Miles. Soon after, the family made their home in North Bend where his sister, Ellen was born.
A talented athlete, Dan went on from the North Bend public schools to play baseball and complete his education at Southern Oregon. It was here that he met his wife, Barbara. They settled in North Bend and began careers, family, and continued an active lifestyle. Children, Matthew, Amy, and Jesse came along to bless the entire family; as did several grandchildren.
Dan was an engineer in the Bay Area wood industry including Sun Studs and Weyerhaeuser. His dedication to career, family, and when the time came caring for family elders, reflected his strong sense of responsibility and commitment. He retired to Sunriver, Oregon and Arizona.
Dan was a very accomplished athlete golfer. A list of his talents and accomplishments would be long, indeed. But, what he truly excelled at was using his great intelligence and abilities in a kind, fair, fun, thoughtful, and compassionate way. He was a gentleman, a rare gem, and will truly be missed.
There will be no services per Dan's wishes.
