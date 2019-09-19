May 9, 1946 - Aug. 27, 2019
Dan Renaud of Reedsport, born May 9, 1946, passed away Aug. 27, 2019. Dan had a love for the sea & enjoyed sailing, cooking & photography. He will forever be loved & missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Renaud, his son Jean-Paul L. Renaud, & daughter in law Catherine E. Renaud & grandchildren Samantha & Kylie. Also a soon expected great-granddaughter from Samantha & her husband Brandon, his second-born son Alexandre Renaud & daughter in law Alicia D. Renaud, & grandchildren belonging to them Clayton, Xander & Sophie, his sister Darlene Renaud & her family. He also had eight step-children Thomas, Jerome, Nathaniel, Tammy, Sherri, Missy, Robert, & Michelle. Dan was loved by many & may he rest in peace.
