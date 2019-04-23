Sept. 16, 1934 - April 18, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Daloris Rodgers at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend,
Daloris "Dee" was born Sept. 16, 1934 to the Rev. Alva "Sap" Lloyd and Dorothy Irene Blackburn in Coffeen, Ill. She breathed her last breath April 18, 2019 at 10:46 a.m. with her daughter’s, Carolyn and Connie, by her side, as well as a friend of many years, Carolyn Williams, at Avamere Rehabilitation in Coos Bay.
Her first real memory of a home was when she and her parents moved to Holliday, Ill. Her dad became a first time pastor at a church called the Sheep Shed. It had sawdust floors, gas lights, a barrel wood stove, and the one-room parsonage was in the back. The ceiling was chicken wire stuffed with newspaper and cardboard. The congregation tithed with a chicken, eggs, bacon, garden produce, flour, fabric, thread, and once in a while a few cents. She learned to play the piano at a very young age and could play by note and by ear. For many years she played the piano at North Bend Assembly of God on Union St in North Bend. She was a beautiful soprano vocalist. Her hair was very long in the 50’s through mid-70’s. One of her favorite things was for her kids to unbraid her hair and brush it out.
Dee met Sterling Wallace "Wally" Reese when her family moved to Ripley, Tenn., to pastor at Central Assembly of God Church when she was 15. She met and fell head over heels in love with Wally. They eloped to Mississippi when she was 16 years and 5 days old. They had six children between 1951-1959. Larry, Michael, Carolyn, Terry, Connie, and Mark. This marriage ended in divorce, but as the years went by a lasting friendship developed between Dee and Charlie, and Wally and his wife, Viola.
Dee delivered The World newspaper for four years when the family moved to Coos County, Oregon in late summer of 1960. She got a job as a cook until she realized how much a waitress made in tips. She worked until age 72 as a waitress and two more years as a hostess.
Dee met Charles "Charlie" Rodgers in May 1979, when she moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho after her divorce. They got married Sept. 2, 1979. After Papa Charlie retired (36 years) at the Bunker Hill Mining Co in Kellogg, Idaho (which closed in 1982), they moved to Coos Bay.
She is survived by children and spouses, Larry and Glenna Reese, Michael Reese, Carolyn and Arnie LeCompte, Terry and Jackie Reese, and Connie and Bob Ralph; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Daloris is preceded in death by her husband, Papa Charlie (as the entire family called him); her youngest son, Mark Edward Reese; her parents; and her only sibling, Barbara Markham, to name a few.
From her journal: "Our angel unaware, Mark Edward Reese, we ALL look forward to seeing him on a bright and happy day as we each cross over to HEAVEN. My hope is my children, grandchildren, and families will meet those of us who will have gone on before- we shall all meet “In The Sweet Bye and Bye”. God bless and keep you- Love Mom/Granny Dee."
Daloris met many people throughout her lifetime. She kept in contact with school chums through seven-plus decades, as well as people in whom she regularly served at Snappy Service, Dirkson’s, Hunter’s Roost, and finally Timber Inn Restaurant.
Arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
