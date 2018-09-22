Jan. 13, 1937 - July 30, 2018
Per his request, there will be no memorial services for Dale M. Gifford, of North Bend. He passed away July 30, 2018.
Dale Gifford was born in Newburg, Arkansas. Around the age of 5 or 6, the family moved to Wenatchee, Wash., where he enjoyed playing and working in the orchards of the "Apple Capital of the World." Dale developed an early love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
After graduating from high school, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served on the aircraft carrier the USS Oriskany, the Mighty O, in the Pacific. While he was on leave, visiting one of his sisters in Gold Beach, he was introduced to Maxine Ashmon, the beautiful young lady who would become his wife. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Dale was hired by the Gold Beach Police Department as an officer and would later serve several years as the chief of police. He moved on from there to become the purchasing agent at U.S. Plywood. Dale and Maxine raised two sons and a daughter in Gold Beach and shared his love of the outdoors with them on many family outings. In 1972, the family started managing Four Seasons Trailer Resort on the Rogue River and a few years later purchased the business. Many wonderful friends were made while the family worked to operate the resort. In addition to the trailer park, Dale drove one of the Mail Boats to Agness and delivered the mail on the Agness route for several years. In his spare time, he worked as a fishing guide on the river. He was the caretaker of the Sutherland Cabin on the Rogue River for more than 40 years. As the children grew up and moved on, decreasing the family workforce, Dale and Maxine sold the resort and moved to North Bend, where they bought a small farm and worked at a few different odd jobs before retirement.
Dale always enjoyed helping people and raised a large garden, sharing fresh vegetables with many people. He had an active sense of humor and was a good storyteller. Dale loved reading and exchanged books with Tom Biggs in Gold Beach over the years.
In 1997, his wife, Maxine passed away and after a few years of loneliness, he married Sylvia Short, a childhood acquaintance, in 2000. They continued to enjoy life on the farm in North Bend until Dale started having declining health issues related to dementia. He was moved to a memory care facility in Bainbridge Island, Wash., in May 2018 then passed away July 30, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons, Rick and David Gifford; daughter, Linda Miller; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two stepchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
