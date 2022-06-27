Dale Lee Hoffman

April 4, 1929 – June 9, 2022
Dale was born April 4, 1929 at his grandparent’s house on the Hoffman homestead not far from the Hoffman Memorial Wayside State Park just south of Myrtle Point. Eldest son of Charles Henry and Fern Ella Hoffman. The house he grew up in on the family ranch was taken out when the Powers Junction was built on Highway 42. To this day every spring you can see his mother’s daffodils blooming there at the junction.
Dale went to Spruce Street School for grades 1-4; Maple School for grades 5-8; then went on to Myrtle Point High School graduating in 1947. In high school he played basketball and was active in FFA, earning his State Farmer degree. He was very proud when his son Tim also earned his State Farmer degree making them father and son State Farmers in the Myrtle Point FFA Chapter.
After High School Dale worked in the woods until 1950 when he enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the Shipfitters Shop on USS Ajax AR-6. The Ajax spent a lot of time in Sasebo, Japan repairing ships during the Korean War. His ships most tragic moment was when they were working on repairs on USS Ashtabula AO-51. He had gone back to the shop on the Ajax when there was a huge explosion. Fumes in the forward hold on the tanker had ignited killing 3 crewmen on the tanker and 3 of his shipmates from the Ajax. After the war he returned home and enrolled in OTI in Klamath Falls studying welding. He picked up welding so fast that his final year at OTI he was also a student teacher.
After graduating from OTI Dale returned to Broadbent where he met and married Carol Watson. They were blessed with 3 children, Tim, Susan, and Jon. Dale and Carol were very active in Broadbent Community Church as Sunday school teachers and Youth Group leaders. After a few more years of falling timber in the woods he was hired by Georgia Pacific as a welder and millwright. He worked in their Coquille mill for 30 years. He took correspondence courses from American Bible College and would preach in several area churches when their pastor couldn’t. Often also having special music with Susan and Jon. He also did a number of funerals and was very skilled in assisting grieving families writing the obituary. When Carol’s cancer returned in 1974 they had to let someone else take over their youth group at Broadbent. He lost Carol to cancer May 20, 1976. In 1979 the Lord led him to Marjorie Zumwalt. They were married later that year. Dale always said he was very blessed to have been married to such wonderful women. After they both retired they enjoyed spending a few weeks each year in Thermopolis, Wyoming enjoying the mineral springs there. They both enjoyed gardening and grew beautiful Dahlias. In 2004 he joined the Gideons and became a church speaker. He really enjoyed manning their booth at the fair each year. He was the Gideons Local Camp Chaplin until 2013. Dale loved serving the Lord.
Dale was a very loving and incredible son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. He was very devoted to his family, who were very precious to him. He was always faithful in praying for each of them. Family will always remember and appreciate his great love for the Lord, his spiritual leadership and Godly wisdom, valuable instruction, and knowledge. Also for his gentleness, kindness, tender heart, honesty, and integrity. He was good natured and had such a great sense of humor. He always wore a smile and loved to laugh. He enjoyed sharing stories and family history.
Dale also enjoyed music. He had an incredible memory which was a God given gift. He was best known for his “Talking Songs” which he shared at Church, The Gideons, and the Gospel Jubilee.
Dale enjoyed the outdoors and all of God’s creation. He was also honored to serve his country. He definitely had a servant’s heart. Even though he’s safe in the arms of Jesus he will be sorely missed but forever loved and remembered.
Dale was proud of his family history. Being a descendant of one of the first settlers in this area. He wrote a book about his life growing up on the ranch.
Dale was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Fern Hoffman; brother, Keith Hoffman; wife, Carol Hoffman; and wife, Marjorie Hoffman.
Dale is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Joy Hoffman; daughter, Susan Wilson; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Becky Hoffman; stepdaughter, Sue Ann Zumwalt; and stepson, Eric Zumwalt. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donations can be made in his name to Broadbent Community Church or The Gideons International. There will be a memorial service followed by a potluck at Arago Community Church on August 6, 2022 at Noon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
