October 30, 1927 – January 7, 2021
At this time no formal services will be held for longtime Coquille resident, Dale D. Yager who died January 7, 2021 in Coquille at the age of 93.
Dale was born October 30, 1927 in Crofton, Nebraska, the son of Clifford & Catherine (Halla) Yager.
He was raised and educated in Nebraska until the age of 15 when his family moved to Salem. Following school he served in the Merchant Marines and Coast Guard.
He married Jackie Kopp and they had seven children together.
He mined in Idaho, worked on the railroad in Washington, owned a concrete business in Salem and then moved to Coquille where he worked for Georgia Pacific for 33 years until his retirement in 1990.
After his first wife, Jackie passed he married Norma Jean in 1990 and they shared the past 30 years.
He was a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge BPOE 1935, he enjoyed hunting, golf, woodworking and poured A LOT of concrete for family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Norma Jean, Dale is survived by his children, Randy Yager, Brenda Barkhurst, Kathy Drake, Sandra and Dave Emerson, Deb and Dave Hite, Rick Yager, Linda and Dave Esteves; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; step-sons, Kent and Mary Beth McCue, Craig and Lauri McCue and Kurt and Jen McCue; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie; parents; two sisters; one brother and his beloved Bandit.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Coquille.
