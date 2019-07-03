Nov. 7, 1942 - June 25, 2019
Cyrilla Lee Sinclair, 76, passed away at home June 25, 2019 in her sleep.
Cyrilla was born Nov. 7, 1942 in Peteluma, Calif., to Walter and Genevieve Kizzia.
In 1960 she graduated from North Bend High School. Cyrilla met the love her life, Roy Sinclair, and they were married Oct. 5, 1963. Cyrilla and Roy had two daughters, Amber and Heather. In 1976 the family moved to Mountain Home, Idaho where Cyrilla worked in civil service at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Cyrilla enjoyed traveling, vacationing with friends, and camping with her family.
Cyrilla is survived by her daughters, Amber Sloan and Tony of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Heather Hupp and Chuck of Castalia, Ohio; granddaughters, Shelby Alvarado and Juan of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Charity Hupp of Sandusky, Ohio; and sister, Cynthia Walker of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dean Sinclair; her mother, Genevieve Kizzia; and father, Walter Kizzia.
