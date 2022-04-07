August 29, 1948 – March 29, 2022
Cynthia Jane Greaves, 73 years old, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away peacefully March 29, 2022 in her home in Coquille, Oregon, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Cynthia was born August 29, 1948 in Cambridge, Ohio to James O. and Jane Downs.
Cynthia attended school in Zanesville, Ohio and graduated high school in 1966. She then attended business school. Cynthia, relocated to Coos Bay, Oregon. It was there she met and then married the love of her life, Ray Greaves. She worked in the banking industry for many years, working her way from teller to bank manager and many positions in between. She retired after a more than 30 year career. Cynthia loved music and was involved in many different genres. In her younger years, she sang in several live bands including the South Coasters, the Acoustics and South Gap. She also enjoyed barbershop music and many evenings in her living room one would find a group of guys singing in four part harmony. She also was an avid attender of local barbershop concerts and traveled to conventions. After her retirement, Cynthia continued to use her talents in singing at the Faith Lutheran Church where she attended and served as treasurer for many years. Cynthia gave with her vocational gifts in accounting and administration in service of others.
Cynthia was a member of the Coquille Hospital Auxiliary. She assisted with the founding of and volunteered in the gift shop at Coquille Valley Hospital. She served as treasurer on the Auxiliary Board starting in 2010. She was honored as volunteer of the year at Coquille Valley Hospital in 2015.
Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Walker (Kurt) of Fort Collins, Colorado; her stepdaughter, Debora Greaves of Coos Bay, Oregon; and her stepson, Thomas Greaves of Coos Bay, Oregon; 18 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Ray Greaves (December 1994); and her sister, Marilyn Humphrey (February 2021).
A time of memories and a celebration of life will be held for Cynthia on April 15, 2022 at 2 pm at Sturdivant Park Gazebo, Coquille, Oregon. All are invited to attend and share.
Cynthia’s qualities of sweetness, grit and grace were a beautiful gift that will be missed by all. Her favorite color of red showed her love for vibrancy in the world and her favorite flower of the daisy speaks to her love of the simple joys in life. She had requested that the next time you visit the beach or a favorite place in your world to think of her and remember your special times.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Coquille Auxiliary Scholarship fund in her name or another charity of choice.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In