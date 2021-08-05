January 21, 1951 – May 10, 2021
A celebration of life for Cynthia “Cindy” L. Benward, 70, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with Robin McCreery of the Universal Life Church, officiating. A reception will follow at the Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Avenue in Coos Bay.
Cindy was born January 21, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ernst Jr and Adeline Hanfbauer. She passed away unexpectedly at her home, May 10, 2021.
Although born in Ohio, Cindy grew up in Kennewick, Washington with her parents, sister and a large loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She attended public school, graduating from Kennewick High School, where she played tennis and enjoyed the companionship of her many fellow Lions.
Cindy married Curt Benward September 12, 1970, and shortly thereafter moved to Ellensburg, Washington, while Curt attended college. Their daughter, Cara L. was born there, bringing the joy of parenthood into their lives. After leaving Ellensburg, the family lived in Spokane, Coos Bay, Redmond, Washington, Baltimore, Maryland, and Bellevue, Washington. They returned to Coos Bay with Cindy and Curt living there together for over 35 years.
Always a worker, Cindy held many different jobs. She worked for King Cable, Pacific Power, GTE, Boeing, and South Coast Business. Her last job of almost a decade and a half was at Bay Area Hospital as an educational specialist. She thoroughly enjoyed the work and the people at BAH. Cindy loved all her jobs, but she often remarked her experience at BAH was the best. She retired from BAH in 2015.
Cindy was a creative individual. Throughout her life she was always engaged in some artistic or imaginative endeavor. She played the piano, painted, and quilted. Cindy was well known among her friends and family for the beautiful cards she made to celebrate events in their lives. Cindy’s card making opened up another whole group of friends to her. She belonged to online card creating groups and every year did a retreat in Bandon with her good friends, the Tsunami Sisters.
She also from childhood liked playing board and card games. Cindy belonged to Bunco and pinochle groups. She would travel with friends to play Hand and Foot at the Lakeside Senior Center. During the difficult times of COVID isolation, she would get others to play online. Her grandchildren have many memories of her playing Uno, and other card games with them.
Her outgoing personality was contagious. Cindy loved people and they in turn loved her back. Always greeting folks with a smile and offering a helping hand if needed. She was a very empathetic person, consoling individuals during difficult times. In a crowd you could always find Cindy by listening for her loud and joyful laughter. You couldn’t ask for a better friend. Cindy and her beautiful red hair will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Curt; their daughter, Cara L. Day and her husband, Norman of Coos Bay; her sister, Vicki Mannix and her husband, Brian of Angels Camp, CA; uncle, Rafael “Ray” Bernal of Spokane Valley, WA; her two beautiful and wonderful grandchildren, Brooke and Jacob Day; her nieces, Shannon Johnson and Megan Mannix and their families; and very special cousins and their families she grew up with.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Adeline.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
