Cynthia “Cindy” Bodkin

June 10, 1950 – June 23, 2023
Cynthia “Cindy” (Ring) Bodkin, loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother passed away surrounded by her family on June 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cindy was born on June 10, 1950, in Coos Bay to parents, Bill and Glenda Ring. After the passing of her mother, Bill married Mary Ring, who quickly became mom to Cindy. As a child Cindy enjoyed spending time at the family ranch in Fairview. She and her siblings could be found swimming, riding horses and picking blackberries to pass the time.
Cindy graduated from Marshfield High School where she made lifelong friends and memories. She participated on the cheer team at Marshfield and met her first husband. A few years were spent studying at Oregon State University before the birth of their three children, Marlo, Kelsey and Luke.
Cindy later married Michael Bodkin and gained two sons, David and Ben. They shared a full house of school age children that became a close-knit family making lasting memories.
Cindy dedicated her career to education. She worked for over 33 years in the Coos Bay School District. She was very passionate about getting the opportunity to assist other Educational Leaders helping elementary age children learn the fundamentals of reading. Once retired she continued giving back to the educational community by staying active in PEO and their scholarship opportunities.
In her free time Cindy enjoyed golfing with her husband Mike. They regularly played and participated in yearly golf trips with wonderful friends, something to which Cindy always looked forward to.
Cindy had a profound love for her family. She could always be found at her children and grandchildren's events and day to day activities. Her grandchildren quickly gave her the name of Grandma B, although fitting to her last name, she earned that term because she was the grandma with books and spent countless hours reading to all of them. Holidays were always extra special times for her family. Cindy always added tenderness and love to her planning.
Cindy will always be remembered for her selfless, giving nature. She always had a positive outlook on life and gave others the benefit of the doubt. She never hesitated to provide a deep love and support to those surrounding her.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Michael Bodkin; daughters, Marlo (Kyle) Rood and Kelsey (James) Orr; sons, Luke (Jenny) McGriff, David Bodkin and Ben (Jamie) Bodkin; mother, Mary Ring; sisters, Kay (Kent) Mulkins, Janet (Paul) Gammon, Rhonda (Mike) Altenbach, and Denise (Willy) Layton; brothers, Jim (Lori) Ring and Mike Ring; grandchildren, Vanessa, Madee, Kaylee, Alexa, Aubrey, Carter, Ashtyn, Calli, Bradyn and Brooklyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Glenda Ring; brother, Hal Ring.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coos History Museum on July 15, 2023, from 3:00 - 5:00. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made in Cindy’s honor to: PEO Scholarship Fund. PEO Chapter AS, c/o Treasurer Liz Cowden, 3874 Vista Dr., North Bend, OR 97459.
