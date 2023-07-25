July 2, 1953 – July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023, Cynthia Annette Davis of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. Cindy was born on July 2, 1953, to Fred and Adeline Padilla of Gilroy, California. She graduated from Gilroy High School and went on to attend Heald’s Business College in San Jose, where she got her certificate and began working for Joe Filice Accountancy in Gilroy. She married Jeff Davis and her journey to Oregon began, where she would fulfill her dreams of becoming a mom and raising a family in North Bend. She felt blessed beyond measure to have two beautiful boys, Jon and Trevor.
Cindy was an amazing homemaker. She baked and cooked everything from scratch, she sewed her own curtains and grew her own herbs. She lavished love on her family. As time went on, she took an interest in pursuing an education. She set a goal of wanting to become a nurse. She received her Registered Nursing License at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. Cindy wasn’t satisfied with that. She wanted her Bachelors of Science degree in nursing as well. She applied, was interviewed and accepted into the Oregon Health and Science University of Portland, Oregon. She was among the first class of students to receive their BSN degree “online” in the state. During her thirty year career as a nurse, she worked in many departments of hospitals. Preceding retirement, she was a nurse in the oncology unit of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Although, her education was an accomplishment she was greatly proud of, what she was proud of most and considered the greatest thing she had ever done, was that of becoming a mom.
After retirement, Cindy moved to Salem, Oregon to be near her son, Jon. They shared many fun adventures along the coast and long walks by the river together before her passing.
Cindy was preceded in death by father, Fred Padilla and mother, Adeline Padilla. Her beloved son, Trevor Davis passed before her.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Davis; deceased son, Trevor Davis; brother, Fred Padilla; and sister, Linda Schulman.
