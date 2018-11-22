May 23, 1952- Nov. 15, 2018
A graveside service will be held for Curtis R. Wilson at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Bandon, followed by a celebration of life reception at the Bandon VFW Post 3440 on Bates Road in Bandon. hE passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2018, in his homeafter a battle with cancer.
He was born May 23, 1952 in Bandon, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1970. After 24 years of service, he retired to his home town of Bandon with his wife, Arlene of 19 years.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Wilson; two daughters, Cora and Kenneth Height, and Chasity McDainel; stepchildren, Brian and Sharon Hunnicutt, and Connie Crawford; brothers, Michael Wilson, Richard Wilson, and Brian and Brenda Wilson; aunt, Sheri Van Elsberg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either South Coast Hospice or the Bandon VFW Post 3440, or the Bandon Honor Guard be made in his honor.
