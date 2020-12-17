July 20, 1949 - December 6, 2020
Curtis “Curt” Walter Stewart passed December 6, 2020 losing his battle with cancer. He was born July 20, 1949 in Scotia, California. He moved here from Petrolia, California in 1952. He graduated from Coquille High Scholl and served in the U.S. Army. His passion was driving truck.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Stewart and brother-in-law, Neal Pearce.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Pearce; nephews, Nick Pearce and Mark Pearce; wife, Sara; and daughter, Melanie.
At his request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to South Coast Special Olympics or charity of your choice.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In