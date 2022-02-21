May 15, 1956 – January 18, 2022
Curt Thomas Marchione (Watson) age 65, died January 18, 2022 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington; his unexpected death is a heartbreaking tragedy to his wife, family and to all who knew him.
Curt was born in Portland, Oregon on May 15, 1956 to LeRoy and Joan (Driscoll). In 1974 he graduated from North Bend High School in Oregon. He served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. While on leave for a family wedding, he met the LOVE of his life Cynthia Sue Copeland. They commenced a long distance romantic relationship and married in 1979 in Gresham, Oregon. After serving 5 years in the Navy, he attended Portland State University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
The apple of his eye was born in 1981, Rebecca Lynn, named after the fishing boat Curt worked on as a bait boy. He and his family moved to Washington State where Curt worked as a Nuclear Engineer at PSNS for 30 years; in succession he retired from the Naval Reserves as a Commander. Commander Marchione earned his Second Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal for upholding the highest tradition of the United States Naval Service while working closely with management of NAVSEA. Curt was a 38 year member of Manette Community Church serving in a variety of positions over the years. He enjoyed staying busy with his hands and always had on-going projects in the garage. During the winter months, Curt kept his family warm with all the cords of wood that he cut and chopped the spring prior. He was a “Lumber Jack”.
Curt and his family spent several weeks every summer at the Oregon Sand Dunes; driving the sand rail he designed and built, while Rebecca would follow on her quad. He used his love for the sand dunes to minister to a group of hemophiliacs through Disable Adventure Outfitters. As retirement set in, he and Cynthia enjoyed spending summers wherever their daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren were living. He most recently was enjoying craft welding, target shooting and riding his dual sport bike.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, daughter, Rebecca (husband, Brandon); grandchildren, Bryan, Marissa, Braydon and Kayla.
Anyone who knew Curt knew he had a very inquisitive mind and a thirst for knowledge. He enjoyed conversations with people that ALWAYS included MANY QUESTIONS. When his wife asked him why he questioned people, Curt told her, “It is how I learn”.
Service will be held June 4, 2022 at 11am at Manette Community Church in Bremerton, Washington. Curt was passionate about reaching the nations with the gospel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SIM USA, INC 14830 Choate Circle, Charlotte, NC 28273.
