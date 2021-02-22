May 20, 1947 – February 18, 2021
Corann B. Bigelow was welcomed into the presence of Jesus on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home with family by her side in North Bend.
She was born May 20, 1947 and raised in Brooklyn, New York with her parents, Dante and Terese Ogno and siblings, Jacquline, Jeffrey (2009), and Martin.
Her faith and love continue in her husband of 55 years, Steven; children Stefanie, Tessa, Amasa, Jonathan, and Buffy Jo; their spouses Jon, Richard, Melissa, and Cyndi; 18 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; family and friends.
Corann/Schätze/Mom/Nana showed us how to love unconditionally, live with adventure, gracefully overcome troubles, and hold steadfastly to Jesus Christ. Her favorite verse was Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.” She who knew Jesus by faith now knows His face.
A private service celebrating her life was held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Coos Bay with Derek Addleman and Richard Rexrode officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Casting for Recovery at: CastingForRecovery.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
