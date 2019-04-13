March 28, 1932 – April 10, 2019
A public visitation for Conrad "Scotty" Scott, 87, of North Bend, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at Coos Bay Chapel, with Chaplain John Sheese, officiating. A graveside with military honors will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A celebration of life will follow the graveside from 4 to 8 p.m. at the family residence, 2162 Ohio St., in North Bend.
Conrad was born March 28, 1932 in Rusk County, Wisconsin to Niles Irwin and Erma Violet Scott. He passed away April 10, 2019 in North Bend of natural causes.
Conrad moved to the Coos Bay area in 1953. He was a Korean War veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.
He worked within the automobile industry as a car salesman and business owner. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He was an avid baseball and football fan. Rarely missed a Packers or Yankees game!
This wonderful father, brother and grandparent will forever be remembered and dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Lorene Dolores Scott of North Bend; brothers, Dick Scott and Everett Scott; sisters, Wanda Williams and husband, Don, and Lola Davies; daughters, Katrina Harris of Coos Bay, Laura Craig and husband, Lorenzo of Coos Bay, Linda Scott of Portland, and Lana Scott of Portland; sons, Rick Woods and wife, Kathy of Roseburg, Vance Morgan of North Bend, Leslie Scott and wife, Val of Portland, and Larry Scott of Portland; as well as 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Niles and Erma Scott; sisters, Nita Mullins and Isla Vanover; son, Lance Scott; and many other loved ones.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In