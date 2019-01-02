April 26, 1953 – Dec. 18, 2018
A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date for Connie Lynn Croy, 65, of Tenmile. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Connie was born April 26, 1953 in Roseburg, Douglas and Deniece (Coon) Croy. She passed away Dec. 18, 2018.
Connie attended Douglas High School and received an associate’s degree at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.
She lived in Tenmile for most of her life and worked as a newspaper advertiser for The News Review and The World Newspaper.
Connie loved to play Bunco and other dice games and was a collector of many things. She loved the outdoors, ocean, nature, butterflies, coloring, but most of all her family; especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Fitzpatrick and wife, Tiffany of Battle Ground, Wash., Reno Lucas and wife, Megan of North Bend; father, Douglas Croy and wife, Nora of Tenmile; sister, Deana Daughtery and husband, Allen of Tenmile; brother, David Croy and wife, Rosie of Myrtle Creek; as well as grandchildren, Richard Lucas, Skylar Lucas, Trevor Fitzpatrick, Aiden Lucas, Emily Fitzpatrick, Madison Fitzpatrick and Khloe Fitzpatrick.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
