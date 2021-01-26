Connie Hayes McUne

July 19, 1957 – January 3, 2021
On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Connie slipped into the arms of her heavenly Father, at age 63 years old. She was a loving and caring wife and sister.
Connie was born in Medford to Edwin and Eleanor Hayes in 1957. She graduated from North Medford High School in 1975. She then went to OIT in Klamath Falls and graduated with a BS degree in Radiation Therapy and earned certification as an X-Ray tech. She worked at Rogue Valley hospital for 22 years. Then moved to Coos Bay, where she received her Dosimeter certification in 2002, and continued her work at the Coos Bay oncology department as a dosimetrist.
Connie married Greg McUne in 1986, the love of her life. They enjoyed, boating, fishing outings, and Skeet shoots together. Connie earned her Master Referee certification for Skeet competitions. She refereed all over Oregon as well the World Skeet Shoot in Texas. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and often gifted her handmade treasures to others.
Connie is survived by her husband, Greg McUne, Coos Bay; her sisters, Pam (Tony) Friesen, Eagle Point, Nancy (Ed) Whetstone, Central Point. Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brother and sister-in-laws, nephews and nieces, who adored her and her love for the Bible and her heavenly Father. Connie passed away in Bay Area Hospital after a yearlong struggle with complications from colon cancer and surgery.
She will be missed and lovingly remembered. There will be a memorial service held in her honor at the Coos Bay Nazarene Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In