December 11, 1937 – September 10, 2021
A private family urnside service will be held for Connie Gillette, 83, of Coos Bay, at a later date in Newport, Oregon. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Connie was born on December 11, 1937 in Joplin, Missouri to Lloyd and Pearl Vaughn. She passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Connie moved to Newport, Oregon in 1960, where she met and married Dale Gillette of Toledo, Oregon. She worked at Moby Dick’s Restaurant and Georgia Pacific Mill, where she operated a caterpillar on the chip pile. Following her retirement from Georgia Pacific she would later move from Joplin, Missouri to Coos Bay to be near her family.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Rava Holifield and her husband, Roby Green; grandson, Logan Green; granddaughter, Brandy Green; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dale Gillette.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
