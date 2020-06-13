October 29, 1968 – May 20, 2020
A memorial and celebration of life will be held later this year when we can all safely be together again
Colleen Michelle Graham was born to Dave & Eileen Graham in Seattle, Washington. She passed away at home at the age of 51 after a long history of kidney disease on May 20, 2020.
She grew up in Coos Bay/North Bend. She graduated from NBHS in 1986 and attended SWOCC. She worked for the state of Oregon at Senior & Disabled Services for a number of years. In 1998, she moved to the Seattle area and worked in the health benefits business. While there, she made many close, wonderful friendships. She moved to Eugene in 2008 to be close to family. She was always an outspoken champion of civil rights.
Colleen is survived by her parents; daughter, Taylor Graham; sister-in-law, Scarlett (Graham) Accurso; nephew, Quinn Graham; and many, many people she considered extended family.
She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Danny, in 2003.
Arrangements are under the direction of Andreasons Springfield Cremation, 541-485-6659.
