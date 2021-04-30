October 15, 1993 – March 3, 2021
Artist, comedian, pilot, fisherman, dreamer. Cody Dee Ryan Nagel’s love of life didn’t come to an end when he passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 27 in Cave Junction, Oregon; his loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Cody was born October 15, 1993 in North Bend. He grew up in Arkansas where he learned to catch cottonmouths, copperheads, and any other wild creature. When he moved back to Oregon, he began a new love: the ocean. A place where he learned to surf.
As a child, Cody dreamt of anything he could dream up. He fulfilled many of those dreams in his lifetime. He graduated from North Bend High School in 2012 and then moved on to Lane Community College where he studied aviation and took his first solo flight. He worked with his dad laying concrete, fished on the open ocean, pipelined with his mom. His interests and knowledge of plants, science, and animals were abundant.
Cody loved connecting with people on the beach, at the fishing docks, and festivals; anywhere he was, he was connecting and telling a story. He loved seeing people laugh. He gave rocks as gifts, believed in everyone's dreams, and made art with his words and on paper. His love, carefree attitude, and fun-seeking nature was contagious by all he met. We are all held by Cody in his big embrace.
Cody is survived by Terry Nagel, his father; Laura Lucero, his mother; Lacey Munger, his sister; Zack Munger, his brother in law; Henry Munger, his nephew; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, grandparents, and friends who were like family.
Cody Nagel will be honored in a beachside celebration of life on June 5, 2021 at Bastendorff Beach County Park - 63377 Bastendorf Beach Rd. Coos Bay, OR 97420. The celebration begins at 2pm and in true Cody fashion, doesn't have a set time to end. We invite friends and family to come and stay as long as you want.
In remembrance of Cody, the family invites you to add a tree to Cody’s Custom Grove of Trees by visiting treesforachange.com. Go to “Custom Grove” and then select Cody Dee Ryan Nagel. Contributions are open until July 1st, 2021.
Flowers and cards are equally welcome. Contributions may be sent to Coos Bay Chapel (coosbayareafunerals.com) - 685 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or brought to Cody’s celebration.
