Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.