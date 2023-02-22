June 28, 1949 – February 16, 2023
Clyde Gage Hill, 73, of North Bend, passed away peacefully following a recent stroke, on February 16, 2023 in Portland. At his request, no services are planned. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Clyde was born on June 28, 1949 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Bonnie Gage and Clarence McKinley. He spent most of his life in the Coos Bay Area. Clyde was raised by his mother and Richard Hill, who adopted him. He graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1967. He served in the US Navy after attending college in Idaho.
Clyde married Nancy Brandon in 1973 and they raised two sons, Aaron and Clark (Kent). They lived in Redmond and Brookings where Clyde worked for many years for Western Bank. Clyde decided to make a career change and attended nursing school at the College of the Redwoods and finished his nursing degree at SWOCC. The family moved to Coquille so Clyde could start his career at Bay Area Hospital.
Clyde met Laurie Johnston at Bay Area Hospital and they married on March 31, 2001. Clyde and Laurie made their home in Sumner at Clyde’s childhood ranch before moving to North Bend. Clyde spent many years as an emergency room nurse, ICU nurse and nurse manager at Bay Area Hospital. He was also a certified flight nurse. He spent many years helping others but was proud to retire early.
Clyde enjoyed his yearly family vacations to Eagle Crest Resort and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. Clyde and Laurie lovingly fostered many animals over the years and provided a caring home for many animals of their own. Clyde told fond memories of when he had his pilot’s license and took his kids flying. He was also well known amongst local car dealers as he was always trading, buying and selling vehicles…a trait, unfortunately for his daughters – in – law, was passed to his sons. Of all the things that he was fond of, he was especially proud of his two sons, Aaron and Clark.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Laurie Hill of North Bend; sons and daughters in law, Aaron and Jessica Hill of Eugene, Clark and Deanna Hill of Reno; stepdaughter, Vicki Rossback and her husband, Marlin of Coos Bay; and stepson,, Matt Johnston of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Meghan, Maximus, Kalee, Kaleb, Katelyn, Hannah and Colt; and two great grandchildren, Aurora and Holden.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Phyllis Good and Sharon Malaterre.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending thanks and gifts to the North Bend Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, Bay Area Hospital Emergency Department and OHSU Neuro ICU. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
