January 22, 1928 – June 27, 2022
Clyde Emery Haga, 94, was born January 22, 1928 in Port Orford, Oregon and passed away peacefully, June 27, 2022 at home in Greenacres, with his loving wife of 73 years, Dorothy, and his family by his side. He married Dorothy Lapp, April 17, 1949 in Marshfield, Oregon and they enjoyed each other’s company for 73 wonderful years.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Haga; sons, Fred (Patty) Haga, and Rick (Heidi) Haga; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Malcom.
Clyde was a friend to all he met, especially if they liked to fish. He had a passion for raising salmon, and started what would become the Noble Creek Hatchery in the early 1980’s. He also founded the Coos River S.T.E.P. group. His leadership and endless stories of the past will be missed by his family and all of the volunteers.
