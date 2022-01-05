November 29, 1943 – December 3, 2021
Clyde Edward “Ed” Manning Jr. passed away on December 3, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Ed was born to Clyde and Janet Manning in Roseburg on November 29, 1943 and grew up in Oakland, Oregon. He graduated from Oakland High School and attended both Oregon State University and Southern Oregon University. Ed started his career as an electrician in the early 1970’s, following in his father’s footsteps. He owned and operated CE Manning Electrical Contracting. He referred to himself as “Electric Ed”.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Renee Felton of Roseburg, Oregon and Aimee Hunter; two grandsons, Casey Felton of Newport, Oregon and Scott Felton of Coquille, Oregon; and two great-grandchildren, Lexi and Corbin Felton. In addition, he is survived by his many cousins of Coos Bay/North Bend who generously provided kindness to Ed and his family over the years.
Services are pending.
