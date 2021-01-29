Clirca May Miller

July 23, 1928 – January 20, 2021
Funeral Services for Clirca M. Miller, 92, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Coquille Christian Community Church. Burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-5 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel.
Clirca was born on July 23, 1928 in Riverton to Clay and Sarah (Rowe) Byers. She died January 20, 2021 in Coquille. She married Joe Steele on April 8, 1950 and they later divorced in 1989. She then married, Charles A. Miller on December 20, 1997. Her marriage to Charlie brought new life to Clirca. He taught her how to dance and they went to many dances together as he played the accordion for the Old Time Fiddlers and she was the Program Director. She had been very active in the Coquille Christian Community Church until her health would not let her attend any longer and she loved being a greeter on Sunday mornings. Clirca also was a life member of the Coquille V.F.W. and very active in the Bay Area Senior Center. She enjoyed baking pies, which she was well known for, sewing, crafts, and volunteering for the Coos County RSVP Program. Clirca received the Presidential Award several times for her countless hours of volunteering.
Clirca is survived by her daughters, Linda Kersey and Debbie Heller; and son, Gary Steele; brothers, Glen Byers, Carl Raymond “Ray” Byers and Clarence “Chuck” Byers; sister, Mary Steele-Nelson; she also has nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Clirca was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Byers-Jackson and her brother, Clay Byers, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Joe and Charlie; and her son, Billy Joe Steele.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
