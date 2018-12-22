April 22, 1937 - Dec. 13, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Cliff Haynes at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Berney, of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship officiating. A reception will follow in the reception room.
Clifford was born April 22, 1937, in North Bend, Oregon, the son of Raleigh John Haynes and Evelyn June Haynes. He died Dec. 13, 2018, in Coos Bay. Clifford grew up and lived in Coos Bay most of his life. In 1955, he graduated from Marshfield High School. He attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
In 1958, he married Margaret Dennhardt. She preceded him in death in 1965. In 1970, he married Vickie Diane Smith. They lived and raised their children in Coos Bay.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Vickie Haynes; sons, Christopher “Kit” Haynes and Eric Haynes and wife, Kara all of Coos Bay; and sisters, Patty Bessey of Monmouth and Elaine Brandon and husband, Don; his seven grandchildren, Amanda Lovell, Warren Haynes, Christopher Dalton, Bobbie Haynes, Rianna Haynes, Nyssa Haynes, and Kally Haynes; and six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous “adopted” children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn Brown; and daughter, LouAnn Lovell.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriner¹s Hospital, 3101 S.W. Sam Jackson Road, Portland, OR 97201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
