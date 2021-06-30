May 6, 1946 – June 22, 2021
A celebration of life service for Clifford “Clif” “Doc” L. Green, 75, of Coos Bay will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A reception will follow the service at the Charleston Fire Department on Cape Arago Highway.
Clif was born May 6, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio, the oldest of four sons to Clifford and Betty (Grube) Green. He passed away June 22, 2021 in Coos Bay.
The family moved around the United States, living in Arizona, Florida and California. Clif enlisted in the Navy in 1963 at the age of 17. He spent 26 years in 3 branches of the military; Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. Before retiring in 1990, Clif did three tours of duty in the Vietnam War.
Clif’s main occupations were: military combat medic, paramedic, firefighter and EMT in California, fire dispatcher in Oregon. He had a graphics design business called Rising Star in California. Clif was also an artist and writer, displaying his work on Veterans Day at the Pony Village Mall. He was a member of many veterans’ organizations. Education was very important to Clif as he was always taking various courses and was learning his whole life.
Clif loved his country and family! Clif loved life!
He is survived by his sidekick/wife, Connie Green; five children, Heather Stoehr, Ross Green, Beau Maples, Wendy Reyes and step-son, Brian Carter; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived and loved by many, many friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
