Cletes “Geneva” G. (McAlpine) (Rhodes) Bare

January 1, 1924 – April 10, 2023
Longtime Coos Bay / North Bend resident C “Geneva” Bare is making one last cross country trip to her hometown of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. Accompanying her on this final adventure will be her three surviving children, Glenda Hacker of North Bend, Larry McAlpine of Marysville, Washington and Sandy Stierna of Marysville, Washington.
Geneva was born on January 1, 1924; the 9th of 12 children of Nettie and Charles Rhodes. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and now joins other family members interred at the Rhodes family plot in Pauls Valley pioneer cemetery.
Prior to Geneva’s death she was blessed with a chance to spend time with her 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. The Bay Area was her home for more than 75 years and she now goes home where she will spend eternity in our Lord’s Embrace.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
