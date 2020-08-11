October 1, 1943 – July 29, 2020
Cleo Marie Biddle Coonfare, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Portage, WI on October 1, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lt. Col. Donald William Biddle and Viola Evelyn Dryer Biddle. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Gary Coonfare.
Cleo grew up the daughter of an Army Colonel traveling from station to station. She met Wayne while he was serving in the United States Air Force at Beale Air Force base in Marysville, CA. In 1961, they were married in Coquille, OR. The couple settled and raised their children in Oakland, OR. In 1982, they relocated near family in the Coos Bay area. Cleo was an orthopedic nurse at Bay Area Hospital for almost 30 years. Her second love was quilting and sewing. Her memory will be cherished by her family and friends and so many others who were blessed with a quilt made by Cleo. Her quilts kept us warm, but her laughter warmed our hearts even more. She was forever grateful to those who did anything for her. Around 2014 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Her husband cared for her until his passing in March 2019. After which she moved to Tarboro to live with a daughter and son-in-law. Cleo was blessed by wonderful caregivers who all fell in love with her sweet, uncomplaining, selfless spirit. She loved most being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did love those babies. She will be sorely missed.
Cleo is survived by her sons, David Coonfare of Littleton, NC and Dan Coonfare (Jill Harper) of Cottage Grove, OR; daughters, Jeannie Coonfare Hill (Chris) of Tarboro, NC, Janice Coonfare of North Bend, OR; sister, Betty O'Brien of San Antonio, TX; sisters-in-law, Melody Storts of Coquille, OR, Sherose Abrahams of Huntley, MT; grandchildren, Bradley Coonfare (Jessica), Derek Coonfare (Jacki), Adam Hill (Sarah), Daniel Hill (Helen), Evan Hill, Zachary Hill (Heather), Carianna Boyd (Chris); great-grandchildren, Addison, Graham and Rory Coonfare, Carleigh, Audra, Fletcher and Fallon Hill; many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Cleo's Life will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Cleo's son-in-law, Chris Hill officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 8:30 PM. Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
