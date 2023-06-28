Clayton L. Davis

1946 – 2023
Clay was born in Portland, Oregon on May 9, 1946. He left the world peacefully on May 4, 2023 at OSHU, Portland surrounded by his family, to the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, his favorite band.
Clay loved his life in Coquille where he owned Davis and Juul insurance until he retired. He was a lifelong member of Rotary and served on the Coquille Valley Hospital Board of Directors for thirty years. He was grateful for his friends and always ready to be of service to his community.
Clay was proud of his Native American heritage as an enrolled member of the North Dakota Turtle Mountain Indian Tribe and he was proud to have served his country in South Korea during the Vietnam War.
His friend, Dennis Zielinski said of him, “He always treated me with patience, goodness, kindness, generosity, tolerance, and a fair measure of self-restraint; what the bible refers to as “the fruits of the spirit” (Galatians 5: 22-23).
He leaves a family who misses him; his daughters, Amanda, CMC US Navy and Angela Napue-Johnson; sister, Connie; nieces, Jennifer, Jessica, and Jaqueline from North Dakota; his wife, Charli; and many life-long friends. We were blessed to have him in our lives while he was here, and he leaves a forever empty space in our hearts.
There will be a reception to honor Clay on July 22, 2023, at the Coquille Valley Hospital from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.
