June 29, 1927 – October 5, 2020
A memorial mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon for long-time Bandon resident, Clayton Earnest Duval.
Clayton was born June 29, 1927 in Invala, Nebraska, the son of Charles Earnest and Christina Thompson Duval. He died October 5, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 93.
Clayton was reared and educated in Campbell, Nebraska, graduating from high school there. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948.
Clayton married Eugenia Bell McMahon on June 30, 1948 in Red Cloud, Nebraska. They farmed in Campbell, Nebraska until moving to Bandon in 1952 where Clayton worked in the plywood, lumber industry until his retirement from Weyerhaeuser in 1989.
Clayton and Jean had eleven children between 1949 and 1962. They bought the home they live in on Bates Rd in 1959.
He enjoyed anything that involved family, woodworking projects, being outdoors and going to the beach. He and his wife were active members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and he was active with the VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eugenia (Jean) Duval; nine children, Charles Duval, David and Sharon Duval, Ronald and Kathy Duval, Douglas and Dana Duval, Roger Duval, Christina Roan, Diane and Gordon Boster, and George “Rich” Duval; 38 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold and Valeria Duval.
He was preceded by his son, Patrick; daughter, Joyce; sisters, Ilene Hermanson and Daisy Erickson; and brother, Elton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
