December 7, 1924 – November 22, 2020
Clay Edward “Lucky” Hughes was born on December 7, 1924 to William and Rosa Hughes, in Murphy, North Carolina. He died November 22, 2020, in Albany.
Clay was a long time resident of Allegany. He married Peggy Pynch on June 10, 1948. They had four children, Robert, Judith, Karen, and Larry; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Clay worked for Weyerhaeuser as a hook Tender for many years upon his retirement in the mid 1980's. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a long time S.T.E.P. (Salmon Trout Enhancement Program) volunteer and was their volunteer of the year many times. He won the H. R. Dixon Loring award from the North West Steelheader’s Local Chapter. He bowled for many years and was an avid reader of Louis L Amour books. He had an amazing sense of humor and always had a cup of black coffee and a story to share.
A celebration of Life will be held on July 17, 2021 at 1 pm at Allegany Community Center. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Clay’s name to S.T.E.P. P.O. Box 5907 Coos Bay, OR 97420.
