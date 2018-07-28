March 2, 1925 – July 24, 2018
A private celebration of life will be held for Claudia Lee (Varney) Moore, 93, of Coquille.
Claudia was born March 2, 1925, to Joe and Ruth (Soden) Varney at the Kaiser Hospital in North Bend. She died July 24, 2018 in Coos Bay.
She attended Riverton and Coquille schools, graduating from Coquille High School. She married Everett “Dinty” Moore Jr., Feb. 26, 1947 in a double ceremony with life-long friends, Jack and Gwen Hickam.
She worked for the school district as a cook at Washington School and Coquille High School for many years. She had many fond memories of the children and was known to tease the high school boys as they tried to steal an extra dessert. She later went on to work at J.C. Penney in Coquille where she decorated the window displays and would wrestle with the mannequins and gave many people a laugh while she did so.
Claudia and Dinty bought lake property on Laurel Lake, south of Bandon, where they enjoyed many happy times. They sold the property to purchase a motor home to travel to Arizona for the winters. They loved it there and had many years of fun with long-time friends and family.
She had two terrific grandchildren, Jeff and Justin Johnson, whom she loved watching them as they participated in many sports.
Claudia loved life, she loved camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, swimming and cooking with friends and family. She will be missed, but truly had a long and productive life.
She is survived by her daughter, Denece and her husband, Craig Johnson; grandsons, Jeff and his wife, Kim Johnson and Justin and his wife, Heather Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Macy and Sadie Johnson.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dinty, July 22, 2007.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
