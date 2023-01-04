April 17, 1942 – December 23, 2022
A celebration of life for Claudia Jean Hutchinson, 80, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date.
Claudia was born April 17, 1942 in International Falls, Minnesota, to Merrill Eugene and Eva Charolette Gardner. She passed away December 23, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Claudia graduated from Marshfield High school, class of 1960 and later Clark College, with a nursing certificate in 1961. She married Leonard Joseph Hutchinson, June 30, 1962.
Claudia worked as a nurse and later worked in the kitchen at Milner Crest School. Her last job was providing one-on-one care for people in their homes with the in-home health care system. Her hobbies included being a member of various clubs, including: ukulele club, garden club and the Charleston Elementary Alumni club. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting and walking her dogs at Empire Lakes.
Claudia is survived by her three daughters, Annette Gouley and husband, Brian Gouley of Coos Bay, Julie Hutchinson-Johns and husband, David Johns of Olympia, Washington, Diana Keady and husband, Joe Keady of Sutherlin; grandchildren, Michael Gouley, Janna Keller, Tosha Nevdal, Nathan Nevdal, Hunter Falash, Chase Falash, Wyatt Keady, and Trevor Keady; step-grandchildren, Markiemiho Johns, Justin Johns, and Tyler Johns; great grandchildren, Jeremiah Gouley, Dean Keller, baby Emma Keller due in January, and Ryan Nevdal-Drogmund; step-great grandchildren, Kaya Johns, and Eliza Johns; sister, Carol Ann Gardner and companion friend, Dale Thurman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard Hutchinson; and her half-sister, Phyllis Harders.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
