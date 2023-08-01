A celebration of life for Claudia Jean Hutchinson, 80, of Coos Bay will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
