Claudia Jean Hutchinson

A celebration of life for Claudia Jean Hutchinson, 80, of Coos Bay will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane in North Bend.  Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.    www.coosbayareafunerals.com

