Oct. 28, 1924 - June 16, 2019
At her request, no formal services will be held for longtime Bandon resident, Claudia C. Bolduc.
Claudia was born Oct. 28, 1924 in Charleston, S.C., the daughter of William Harvey and Lucia Walker Cogswell. She died June 16, 2019 in Bandon with her family surrounding her.
She worked for several years in California in the auditor’s office for Santa Barbara County.
Proud of being from Charleston, she also was very proud to have owned property in Bandon for more than 40 years and to have been a part of the community. Next to her family she loved playing bridge with the local bridge groups.
She is survived by her children, Claudia Louise Boyle, Joe Bolduc, Norm Bolduc, Don Bolduc, Mark Bolduc and Paul Bolduc; 14 grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Bolduc in 2009 and she was the last of 11 children born to her parents.
Her last message to her family was …I’m OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
