Claudia A. Richardson

November 16, 1946 – June 22, 2023
With heartfelt sorrow and a profound sense of loss, but also with thankfulness to God for her many years, our beloved Claudia Richardson, 76, of North Bend, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St, North Bend, Oregon at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023 under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
She was born November 16, 1946 to David and Anita (Feil) Lorenzana in Ventura, California. Claudia attended Holy Cross Catholic School, Santa Clara High School, and Ventura College. She is a descendant of the Olivas and Lorenzana families who were given a California Spanish land grant in 1847 called Rancho San Miguel.
After marrying her husband, Dr. Steve Richardson, they moved to North Bend, Oregon where they raised their 3 children. Claudia had many hobbies and interests over the years including many years of dance lessons. She possessed a great love of music and travel, loved decorating homes, painting pottery, writing poetry, and designing jewelry. She had a passion for fashion. Her love of spoiling and caring for her friends and family was also a never-ending joy of hers.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Steve; sons, Tad & Holly Richardson, Corey & Kelly Richardson; daughter, Ashley Richardson; grandchildren, Brody, Chase, Trent, Hadley, and her fifth grandchild expected later this year; brother, Steve & Rose Lorenzana; sister, Cynthia & Doug Sassen; and many nieces and nephews.
Claudia, you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Your love, your laughter, and your vibrant spirit will continue to guide us as we navigate this world. May you rest in eternal peace, knowing that you are deeply loved and eternally missed.
Contributions in her memory may be made in Claudia’s name to the American Heart Association, 4380 S Macadam Ave Suite 480, Portland, OR 97239, in Claudia’s name. This gesture will not only honor her memory, but will also help others battling their challenging heart issues.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
