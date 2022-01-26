October 18, 1934 – January 19, 2022
A graveside inurnment service will be held for Claude Maxwell “Max” Gilfillan, 87, of Coos Bay, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Ocean View Memory Gardens. Randy Martinak will officiate.
Max was born October 18, 1934, in North Bend, Oregon. He was one of thirteen children of John D. and Edna (Lemon) Gilfillan. He was raised and educated in Coos County and had earned an Associate’s degree from SWOCC and was a graduate of the National FBI Academy.
He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as aircrew on B-29’s and B-47’s and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he worked as a brakeman on Georgia Pacific’s railroad in Powers. He was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps working on the railroad.
In 1965, Max began his 27-year career with the Coos Bay Police Department. He began as a patrolman, was promoted to Detective, Lieutenant, then Captain, and retired as the acting Chief of Police.
He loved the out of doors, especially the water. He spent many summers as a Marine Deputy for the Coos County Sheriff’s Department and when he wasn’t working on the water, he was fishing on it. He also enjoyed hunting and his weekly poker night. He was an active member of the USCG Auxiliary, Div. 5, earning Crewperson of the Year in 2006.
Max was a mentor, trainer, and a revered role model to the law enforcement community. He was soft spoken and easy going, yet a master at interrogation and polygraph.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Stuart of Coos Bay; son, Steve and Valerie Gilfillan of Utah; daughter, Kathleen and Stuart Pennington of Washington; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, John, Jim, Mel, and Mike Gilfillan; sisters, Carolyn Embree, Rosalie Johnson, Judy Lewis Gilfillan, Lorrie Buckman and Julie Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Randy Martinak and Jerry Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Gilfillan; sister, Patricia Jeter; brothers, Terry and Homer Gilfillan; and mother-in-law, Mary Stuart.
“Say not in grief he is no more, but in thankfulness that he was.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216.
