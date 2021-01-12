April 14, 1937 – January 3, 2021
Clatie Bliss Smith went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 3, 2021. He died at home from natural causes. Clatie was born in Sharon, Oklahoma on April 14, 1937. His parents were Wayne and Ruby Smith. Clatie resided on Langlois Mountain for more than 60 years of his life. Clatie married Ona Elizabeth Isenhart on June 27, 1959. Clatie and Ona were involved with Camp Fircroft donating theirland, their time and money. They were both very generous.
Clatie went out of his way to help those in need, he sometimes cut and delivered firewood to individuals that needed help or were struggling. He also picked up food for the Langlois food bank and made certain that everything was stored properly so it would be in the best shape for recipients. Clatie was always willing to lend a hand, he helped set up chairs and tables for many Langlois Community Church events. Clatie was Sunday School Superintendent for several years and he taught the high school Sunday school class for a while.
Clatie worked at Tuckers Sawmill for many years providing additional income for his family as he built a cattle and sheep ranch. He took pride in maintaining his ranch and taking care of the animals. One of Clatie’s many strengths was teaching his kids, grandkids, nephews, and other teenagers good work ethics. No matter the task at hand whether it be building fences, working in the hay or with animals he believed in doing it right the first time! He also enjoyed fishing and family fun time, he never let snow or rain keep him from a fishing trip. The family gathered at Diamond Lake each year to fish right up to his last summer in 2020. He taught his grandkids to fish, which they still enjoy to this day.
Clatie loved old hymns and country music. He amazed his family and friends with his ability to whistle gloriously to just about any tune presented.
Clatie was preceded in death by his wife, Ona Elizabeth Smith; his sisters, Deloras Duringer, Gloria Owen, and Marcella Garboden; foster son, Tom Millard; and grandson, Clayton Millard.
Clatie is survived by his brother, Larry Smith; his daughters, Cindy Henson and Kathy DeTurk; his daughter-in-law, Marjie Millard; his grandchildren, Jonathan DeTurk, Bethany DeTurk, Jason DeTurk, Kristina DeTurk, Matthew DeTurk, and Katie Millard; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
