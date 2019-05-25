Sept. 22, 1932 – May 15, 2019
A celebration of life for Clarence Melvin Sacket, 86, of Coos Bay will be held at noon, Saturday, June 15 at the Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave., in North Bend. Private cremation has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Mel was born Sept. 22, 1932 in North Bend. He passed away May 15, 2019 in Coos Bay.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mel valued his 65 years of life with his beautiful wife, Barbara. Mel and Barb were raised in Coos Bay/Eastside area. In 1951, he joined the reserves and was later drafted in April 1951 by the U.S Navy and deployed to Atsugi, Japan. He received an honorable discharge in April 1955. Mel enjoyed photography and while in Japan; he captured several war planes, monuments and statues, his fellow Navy brothers and the everyday life of the Japanese people. His interest in photography carried on to his time working for Weyerhaeuser, capturing photos of trucks and equipment. He was a truck boss for Weyerhaeuser for 26 ½ years, retiring in 1988. In 1989, they moved to the valley and he continued driving truck for another 10 years with Young and Morgan.
Mel was a member of the American Legion, Santiam Post 51. During his 13-year membership, he enjoyed friendships and conversations over meals with other veterans. Mel and Barb also were avid racing fans and they both enjoyed attending speedways from California, Oregon and Washington. Their love for racing continued at the Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, valuing many new friendships along the way.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Sacket ; three wonderful children, Terry, Stan and Karen; eight grandchildren, Jamin, Tina, Travis, Rilee, Preslee, Jesse, Denise and Nick; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces , nephews and half- brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sachet and Ellen Davis; brother, Marvin Sacket; and his sister, Pat Milburn.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion, Santiam Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Lebanon, OR 97355.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
