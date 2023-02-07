Clare D. Gove, a longtime resident of North Bend, Oregon, died on January 30, 2023 at the age of 78. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Geneva (Holben) Gove. Survivors include cousins, Jan (Lane), Kari, Monte (Niki), and family.
Clare was born in Nebraska and moved to Oregon with his parents in 1958. He graduated from Elmira High School, Class of 1962. Clare was an avid Beaver and graduated from OSU with majors in accounting and business management. After graduation he served in the US Army. When returning to Oregon he began his career as a Certified Public Accountant. He owned Clare Gove CPA, PC, from November, 1977 to his retirement.
Clare loved his adopted hometowns of North Bend and Coos Bay. He was a member of Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Bay Area Ambassadors, South Coast Chapter of Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Optimist Club of Coos County. He supported the Miss Coos County Scholarship Program. He received the honor of 2003 CPA of the Year from Consumer Business Review.
Clare was a man of honor, honesty, and integrity. He was someone you could always trust and depend on. Family and friends were very important to him and he will be sorely missed by all.
A Visitation will be held at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel located at 225 S. Danebo Ave. Eugene, OR 97402 on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 12:00 -1:30 pm with Funeral Services immediately following at 2:00 pm.
