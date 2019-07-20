Jan. 3, 1928 – July 8, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Clara “Louise” Rodnick, entered into eternal rest peacefully at her home Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 3, 1928 in Williamsport, Ind., to Joseph H. Green and Sophie E. (VanDame) Green, where she was raised on a farm and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1945.
She married Duane C. Crow in 1946 and they had two children, David C. and Deborah C. Crow. They divorced in 1952. She married Norman L. Rodnick in 1956 and they had two sons, Kenneth J. and Jeffrey M. Rodnick. They divorced in 1970.
Our mother was a beautiful, vivacious and charming soul with unlimited energy and a constant commitment to her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was always interested and involved in the lives of her family and friends.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, knitting and needle point, oil painting, golf and bowling. She also loved to play cards, listen to the Big Bands music and singers, and Las Vegas. She traveled extensively, both for work and vacation, in the United States and to countries in Europe, Japan and Mexico.
For more thar 30 years, she worked as a very successful sales professional in the cosmetics, glamour and fashion world in very high end establishments, such as Aida Gray Cosmetics in Beverly Hills, Calif., Amen Wardy’s at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif., and St. Johns Accessories and Home Furnishings in South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif. She was also an interior designer for custom home builders.
In 2008, she moved to the Ocean Ridge Assisted Living facility in Coos Bay, which was her home for 11 years. She loved being there because the staff treated her like family and she made many great friends. There were two special activities she looked forward to each week: the Hoapili (Good Friend) Group that gave ukulele lessons and their jam sessions plus singing and performing with the Jug Band gang and assisting the activities director.
Her love and always giving ways will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing this wonderful, strong and brave woman.
Her family can not express their deepest gratitude enough to the wonderful staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Coos Bay, who was her dialysis support family for 11 years. The family would also like to acknowledge the professional care, dedication and immense compassion of the South Coast Hospice team.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Debbie and husband, Dean Webb of North Bend; sons, Kenneth and wife, Cheryl Rodnick of Bigfork, Mont., and Jeffrey and wife, Robin Rodnick of Santa Barbara, Calif.; grandchildren, Brian Webb, Jenna and husband, Tad Spaid, Cheri and husband, Dean Carman, Kristie, John and wife, Becky, and Kaitlyn and Jordan Rodnick; great-grandchildren, Mason, Mackenzie and Jackson Rodnick, Ella and Colton Spaid; great-niece, Nicole Whitaker; great-nephew, Brad Green; great-great-nephews, Elijah and Luke Whitaker; and longtime special friends, Jean, Dorie, Pat and Chuck, Cynthia, Stacey, Ilsa and Max and Bettina.
She was preceded in death by her son, David C. Rodnick; her parents, Joseph and Sophie (VanDame) Green; her brother, Robert H. Green; nephew, Robert H. Green; and many special friends.
At her request, no funeral service will be held. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org., 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste. 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or for call in donations at 1-800-638-8299 or 1-866-300-2900 for questions. As well as, South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services, Inc. at www.schospice.org, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or a favorite charity of your choice.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 609, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
